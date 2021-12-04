Brokerages Anticipate Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to Post $2.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will announce earnings per share of $2.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the lowest is $1.84. Ally Financial reported earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year earnings of $8.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

Shares of ALLY traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.31. 3,329,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,633,615. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59. Ally Financial has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $895,475. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,843,000 after purchasing an additional 39,914 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Ally Financial by 76.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 21,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 1,870.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 415,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Ally Financial by 50.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 474,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,458,000 after purchasing an additional 159,244 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

