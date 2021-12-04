Brokerages Anticipate Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.45. Earthstone Energy posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company cut Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. 237,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $870.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,352 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 285,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 217,897 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 177,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1,046.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 169,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 154,510 shares in the last quarter. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

