Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will report $47.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.60 million. First Financial posted sales of $50.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year sales of $186.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.50 million to $189.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $193.45 million, with estimates ranging from $189.90 million to $197.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.35 million. First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of THFF traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $44.37. 52,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.12. First Financial has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Financial by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.