Brokerages Anticipate Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to Post $8.44 EPS

Analysts expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to announce $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.27. Moderna posted earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,323.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,129,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $6,711,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 426,250 shares of company stock valued at $145,105,835. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna stock traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $306.72. 12,689,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,453,718. The firm has a market cap of $124.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.25. Moderna has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

