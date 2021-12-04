Brokerages Anticipate SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 61.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SeaChange International by 5,134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 767,272 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SeaChange International by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 158,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SeaChange International stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 613,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,424. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.67. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.15.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

