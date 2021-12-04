Brokerages Anticipate Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Townsquare Media posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 59.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

TSQ opened at $12.57 on Friday. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The company has a market cap of $210.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Townsquare Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

Earnings History and Estimates for Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

