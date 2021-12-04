Brokerages Expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) will announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for European Wax Center.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.90 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EWCZ. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of European Wax Center stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $86,570,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWCZ. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $537,237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $41,356,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $29,288,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $19,874,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $16,185,000.

NASDAQ:EWCZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.97. The stock had a trading volume of 238,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,017. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $34.67.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

