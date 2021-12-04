Brokerages Expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to Announce $1.90 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will report earnings of $1.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. Macy’s posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE M traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,133,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,212,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,765 shares of company stock worth $158,965. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Macy’s by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 192,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 71,073 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Macy’s by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Macy’s by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,209,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,148,000 after purchasing an additional 423,535 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

