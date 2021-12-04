Brokerages Expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270.69 Million

Brokerages forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will post $270.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $271.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $270.17 million. Strategic Education reported sales of $267.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on STRA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 10,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $579,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 12,100.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 138.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 36.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

STRA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.90. 159,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,362. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $52.67 and a twelve month high of $100.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 146.34%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

