Brokerages Set 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Price Target at $33.83

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.79.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. CLSA raised their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.59. 360 DigiTech has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.