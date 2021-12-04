Brokerages Set Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Target Price at $44.75

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

AVTR stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,776,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average of $37.71. Avantor has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $3,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 521,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,001,881. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

