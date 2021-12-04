Brokerages Set BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) PT at $10.67

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

BlackBerry stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 83.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $24,762,482.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $34,986.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,463,375 shares of company stock valued at $27,052,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,760,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 27.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the second quarter worth about $1,527,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 15.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 189,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 31,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

