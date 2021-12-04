Brokerages Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Target Price at $120.67

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.67.

Separately, Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

CBOE stock opened at $129.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.38 and a 200-day moving average of $122.51. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

