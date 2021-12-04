Brokerages Set Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Target Price at $171.55

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.55.

Several research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Datadog alerts:

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.22. 5,136,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,172.92 and a beta of 1.04. Datadog has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $11,511,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total transaction of $393,512.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,831,125 shares of company stock valued at $462,162,518 in the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600,262 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth $130,100,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,886.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,870 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at $161,196,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,519,000 after buying an additional 1,073,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.