Brokerages Set EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target at $24.00

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

EVER stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.07. 1,227,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.08 million, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.12. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $54.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EverQuote will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $195,282.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darryl Auguste sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $29,048.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 157,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,574 and sold 33,790 shares valued at $669,063. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 26.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after buying an additional 332,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 3.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,252,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,935,000 after purchasing an additional 39,923 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 38.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 311,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 877,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

