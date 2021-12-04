Brokerages Set Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Price Target at $86.33

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.33.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LW traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.98. 2,232,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,285. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.71%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

