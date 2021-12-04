Brokerages Set PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) PT at $51.20

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PACW. Truist upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial upgraded PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PACW stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.55. 674,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,923. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The company had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $147,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.