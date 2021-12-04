Brokerages Set PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) PT at $87.38

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

NYSE PFSI traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.81. The stock had a trading volume of 601,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $70.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.61.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 4.48%.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $934,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Farhad Nanji bought 125,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.78 per share, with a total value of $8,118,294.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 412,554 shares of company stock worth $26,628,876 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $220,000. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.