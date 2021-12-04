Brokerages Set Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Target Price at $16.00

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

SFSHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFSHF remained flat at $$17.79 during trading hours on Friday. 14 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88. Safestore has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $17.79.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

