Brokerages Set WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Price Target at $100.00

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $91.17 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.72 and a 200-day moving average of $92.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,219,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

