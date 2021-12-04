Brokers Offer Predictions for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.06 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.98.

Shares of RY opened at $100.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $79.82 and a one year high of $108.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.939 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,525,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,510,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,474 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,517,000 after acquiring an additional 637,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,398 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,263,000 after purchasing an additional 933,365 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,127,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,321,000 after purchasing an additional 113,154 shares during the period. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

