Brokers Set Expectations for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the bank will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$83.00 price objective (down previously from C$86.00) on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.78.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$83.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$80.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$79.99. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$66.37 and a 12-month high of C$84.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.35%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

