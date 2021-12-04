Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Receives $58.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBU. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Shares of BBU opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.46. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 6.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,469 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,194,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,156,000 after acquiring an additional 299,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 102,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 30,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.