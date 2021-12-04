Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 21,709 shares.The stock last traded at $44.28 and had previously closed at $45.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average is $45.46.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $779,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.