Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BEP. CSFB set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NYSE BEP opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

