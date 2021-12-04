Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Receives $131.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.86.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 75.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.09. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Jarzynka sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,228,882.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,604 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,114. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 50,364 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

