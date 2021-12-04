Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Sells 301,444 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $150.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.48 and a beta of 0.80. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $202.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.23.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.