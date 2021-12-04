BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.17.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.
Shares of BRP traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,819. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.90 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
In other news, Director Jay A. Cohen bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,227. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BRP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA lifted its stake in BRP Group by 912.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in BRP Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BRP Group by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in BRP Group by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
