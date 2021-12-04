BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Shares of BRP traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,819. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.90 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Research analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay A. Cohen bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,227. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BRP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA lifted its stake in BRP Group by 912.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in BRP Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BRP Group by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in BRP Group by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.