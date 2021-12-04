BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$135.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$134.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Saturday, September 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$100.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$136.56.

DOO stock opened at C$97.33 on Thursday. BRP has a twelve month low of C$78.16 and a twelve month high of C$129.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$113.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$106.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.98 billion and a PE ratio of 9.35.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported C$2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$1.60. The company had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.69 billion. On average, research analysts expect that BRP will post 10.2099995 EPS for the current year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

