BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) Critical Survey

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BRT Apartments and Generation Income Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRT Apartments 0 2 3 0 2.60 Generation Income Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

BRT Apartments presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.68%. Given BRT Apartments’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than Generation Income Properties.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BRT Apartments and Generation Income Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRT Apartments $28.10 million 12.33 -$19.86 million $1.48 12.84 Generation Income Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Generation Income Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BRT Apartments.

Profitability

This table compares BRT Apartments and Generation Income Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRT Apartments 93.91% 14.73% 7.35% Generation Income Properties N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.3% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BRT Apartments beats Generation Income Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

Generation Income Properties Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment corporation formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in United States. It invests primarily in freestanding, single-tenant commercial retail, office and industrial properties. Generation Income Properties Inc. is based in TAMPA, FL.

