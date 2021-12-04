BSClaunch Market Capitalization Tops $662,851.79 (BSL)

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One BSClaunch coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000720 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded 22% lower against the dollar. BSClaunch has a market capitalization of $662,851.79 and approximately $663,555.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00059532 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.77 or 0.08262660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00064063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00081913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,339.28 or 1.00429218 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002607 BTC.

BSClaunch Coin Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

Buying and Selling BSClaunch

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSClaunch directly using US dollars.

