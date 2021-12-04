CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Short Interest Down 25.3% in November

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,800 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the October 31st total of 262,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.76. 118,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,546. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CACI International has a 52 week low of $215.18 and a 52 week high of $290.70.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CACI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price target on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.25.

In other CACI International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $47,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

