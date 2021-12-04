Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.15.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $177.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.80 and a twelve month high of $190.09. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $162,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 172,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,490,283.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,676 shares of company stock valued at $37,392,469. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

