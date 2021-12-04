CAE (TSE:CAE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a C$36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CAE. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins lowered CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on CAE from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on CAE to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.89.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$29.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$36.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.45 billion and a PE ratio of 67.47. CAE has a 52 week low of C$27.72 and a 52 week high of C$42.43.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

