Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.16.

Several research analysts have commented on CRNCY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th.

CRNCY remained flat at $$4.97 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. Cairn Energy has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $6.87.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

