Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Update

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the October 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CCD opened at $29.40 on Friday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $34.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.47.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
