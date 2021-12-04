Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Update

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the October 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CCD opened at $29.40 on Friday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $34.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.47.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCD. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 111.1% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.