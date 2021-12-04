California State Teachers Retirement System Has $204,000 Holdings in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Sharps Compliance worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 428,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,142,000. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMED opened at $6.94 on Friday. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $133.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of -0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMED. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

