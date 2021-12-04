California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $228,000 Investment in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCM. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 367,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after purchasing an additional 44,105 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HCM opened at $31.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.89. HUTCHMED has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $43.94.

HCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.