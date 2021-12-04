California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 21.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 169.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLSI stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $158.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.03.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLSI. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

