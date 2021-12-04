California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Lifetime Brands worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,270,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 633,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 73,255 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 406,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 5.4% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 253,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Lifetime Brands news, Director Craig Phillips sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $63,765.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 28,041 shares of company stock valued at $492,405 over the last 90 days. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LCUT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

LCUT opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $355.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $224.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.18%.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

