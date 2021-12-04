California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Short Interest Update

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,200 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the October 31st total of 724,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,964,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,863,000 after purchasing an additional 255,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,642,000 after purchasing an additional 42,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,950,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,416,000 after purchasing an additional 432,107 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,948,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,837,000 after purchasing an additional 198,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,512,000 after purchasing an additional 42,582 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

CWT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,626. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $48.90 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.68.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $256.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.82%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

