Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 86.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 145,690 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Calithera Biosciences were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 164,227 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 463,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 37,123 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Susan Molineaux purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Orford sold 48,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $42,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.57.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Calithera Biosciences Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

