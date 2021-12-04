Callisto Network Market Capitalization Reaches $20.15 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 4th. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $20.15 million and $105,331.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.39 or 0.08346227 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00079463 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

