Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 0.6% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 95,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 114.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 543.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $21.95 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -85.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

