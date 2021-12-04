Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Increased to C$168.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a C$149.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$148.11.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$164.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$156.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$142.82. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$125.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$168.66.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.48 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8299997 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at C$17,942,149. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total transaction of C$336,044,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,846,269 shares in the company, valued at C$12,082,809,832.37. Insiders sold a total of 5,418,434 shares of company stock worth $863,495,252 over the last three months.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

