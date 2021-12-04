Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a C$149.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNR. Evercore ISI lowered Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$121.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$148.11.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$164.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$156.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$142.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$116.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.79. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$168.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.48 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8299997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,942,149. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,450,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.21, for a total value of C$229,435,317.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,927,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,379,711,914.41. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,418,434 shares of company stock valued at $863,495,252.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

