Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Lowered to C$42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered Capital Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXWF opened at $29.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.31. Capital Power has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $36.42.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

