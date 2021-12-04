Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the October 31st total of 5,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

CPRI stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.50. 1,743,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,606. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.53. Capri has a 52-week low of $37.95 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth about $4,502,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Capri by 47.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capri by 83.0% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,640,000 after acquiring an additional 642,898 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Capri by 2.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

