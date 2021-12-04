Cardano Trading Down 7.8% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $47.57 billion and $4.10 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $1.43 or 0.00002906 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.48 or 0.00188195 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00035114 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003355 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $305.21 or 0.00621084 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00016095 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00068955 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,719,282,563 coins and its circulating supply is 33,313,246,915 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

