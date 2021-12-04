Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) versus Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Financial Comparison

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Cardlytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Cardlytics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sportradar Group and Cardlytics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cardlytics $186.89 million 11.10 -$55.42 million ($3.87) -16.11

Sportradar Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardlytics.

Profitability

This table compares Sportradar Group and Cardlytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A Cardlytics -50.59% -13.92% -8.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sportradar Group and Cardlytics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 0 0 11 0 3.00 Cardlytics 0 3 3 0 2.50

Sportradar Group presently has a consensus target price of $28.11, suggesting a potential upside of 77.92%. Cardlytics has a consensus target price of $129.67, suggesting a potential upside of 107.93%. Given Cardlytics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cardlytics is more favorable than Sportradar Group.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Cardlytics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc. engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded by Scott D. Grimes, Lynne M. Laube, and Hans Theisen on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

